This episode is probably one of the most stacked we've had thus far and acts as a solid turning point for the series as we begin prepping for the new season. As we focus on the other characters facing off against one of the Tensen, a few significant bombshells drop on us, and some of it is stuff we already knew. Many religious contexts around the island are kind of bogus, with many villagers being lied to for centuries and the Tensen not being gods as much as incredibly advanced humans. Probably the biggest shocker in this episode is the Tensen's confirmation that the elixir of life doesn't exist, at least not in the way people are looking for it. You can argue that what the Tensen is doing to stay forever young and gender fluid is a sort of elixir of life. But it's more like the result of centuries of experiments and human sacrifices. Unlike what people previously believed, there are countermeasures against it.

Similar to Gabimaru, Sagiri, and Yuzuriha know how to use Tao subconsciously, as they both already have techniques that tap into its power, even if they weren't aware of it. In Yuzuriha's case, her ninjitsu is built off of it similar to Gabimaru's. On the other hand, Sagiri's breathing technique that she has developed over the years is her subconsciously focusing on her Tao. We also discover that Tao comes in various types, some stronger than others. I had an easier time swallowing everyone's grasp of Tao in this episode, as we could see some of the downsides of its utilization in real time. I assume that since Tao is an exertion of life energy, it causes damage and fatigue to the body the more it is used. I like the teamwork and battle choreography on top of that underlying tension. It was a very enjoyable fight, with each attempt giving us a bit more information.

Honestly, I would like it if the show stopped frontloading me with a character backstory right before they're about to die because it muddies the tragedy a bit for me. I know I already commented on this before, but I liked Senta and the unique dynamic he brought to this show. He was the most studious one who helped discover many things people could piece together, even if it became a moot point since the Tensen in this episode just straight up confirmed: "Yeah, it's all bullshit." I still like his outlook on life, and how he ironically turned to religion to justify the profession he was trapped in. He envies a lot of criminals. Even if they've done horrible things, they at least get to do it as part of their freedom. Meanwhile, he was forced to do what he deems as terrible things in a life he never wanted to be a part of. But the minute he started talking about himself, my first thought was, "Oh, you're gonna die in the next five minutes, aren't you?" And sure enough, I was right. That cliffhanger was great, and I cannot wait to see what the final boss versions of these creatures are capable of.

