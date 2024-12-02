How would you rate episode 33 of

Shangri-La Frontier (TV 2) ?

© 硬梨菜・不二涼介・講談社／「シャングリラ・フロンティア」製作委員会・MBS

Are we finally getting out of this game? While it was nice to get a climax to the fight from the last episode, this is where our wheels start spinning with this side quest. The explanation for how different parts were utilized and how Sunraku caught his opponent off guard was neat. However, to repeat my point from last week, I just don't care about this game. It's funny that Sunraku's presence is enough to ignite a game's interest and blow up the leaderboards again. But we already know that Sunraku is a phenomenal player who doesn't really do anything for attention; it's just padding at this point.

The eyedrops of the story are in the episode's final third where we are graciously greeted with two potential plot points. The first is a lead on another potential chance encounter with one of the mythical creatures of Shangri-La Frontier . No, I do not think that having a player in a completely separate game who somehow knew of a rare chance encounter in Shangri-La Frontier is enough to justify the two-and-a-half-episode deviation that we took. But at least it's something. What's that? Are we still not going to address removing Sunraku's curse at all? OK, moving on.

The second plot point concerns the kingdom of Rabituza. It's kind of cute seeing Emul miss Sunraku as you get the sense that she really doesn't have any other responsibilities like the rest of her siblings. So it's possible that interacting with him was when her life got really exciting. However, things are about to heat up with a different introduction. The episode ends by revealing another player character who unlocked the privilege of entering the town. This is interesting, because I wonder what exactly she did that allowed her to enter this area in the first place. I really hope that these questions get answered as soon as possible next time.

Rating:

Twitch

Shangri-La Frontier is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.