I don't know why, but there's something really satisfying about seeing Lycagon get repeatedly smacked in the face during the course of this fight. There isn't a lot to say about this episode, considering that a majority of it was part of one big fight, and I'm not surprised that it's going to take at least one other episode for us to see the end. We are talking about a surprise encounter with one of the most built-up unique encounters in the entire series, and I like how Sunraku acknowledges that he is far from equipped to deal with the situation. Obviously he's a lot stronger than he was the first time that he fought this big bad wolf, but he and Psyger-0 are just surviving by the skin of their teeth. Still, the entire battle feels like a strong reward for sticking with the series, because we get to see Sunraku utilize all of the skills that he accumulated throughout the series like his weapons and his enhanced maneuverability skills.

We also have a set up here for potentially how we can see victory, and it would be very disappointing if the fight ended before we got that payoff. The strategy is simple: Sunraku draws Lycagon's attention away with multiple quick attacks, while Psyger-0 fulfills the requirements for their ultimate finisher. We're almost halfway there, and while this episode did end with a Psyger-0 taking a direct shot, I doubt this is the end of her. It's actually nice seeing these two play off of each other so well, and while I doubt they will actually take this thing down, the whole thing also serves as a great bonding moment between the two that should deepen their relationship as the series goes forward.

I will say, Sunraku pulling out the robot bird was a little strange considering that the show plays it up like an on-the-fly decision when I think that could've had a lot more build up. We've seen Sunraku visit his new magical inventory multiple times and learn that he can't wear all of the robot armor, but it's very convenient that all you need is the helmet in order to pilot a robot companion. The way that it's utilized is very clever, and I like how it's used in order to circumvent a seemingly impossible attack situation, I just wish there was a bit more buildup or foreshadowing into it being a thing. That being said, this is a very memorable action oriented episode and I'm looking forward to seeing how the confrontation resolves.

