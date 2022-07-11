How would you rate episode 12 of

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ?

There really aren't enough romance anime where the characters get to be this open and honest about their love for each other. Anime-only fans of romance are often left in suspense when beloved shows never return for a sequel. What's the point of asking will they/won't they for 12 weeks if you never get an answer? But by starting the series with the two characters already in a relationship, Shikimori can instead dedicate time to portraying the euphoria of being in love.

And that's basically what Episode 12 involves. Twenty minutes of pure joy. In a way, it actually makes this a difficult episode to review. If I put it down to words, it's very straightforward: Izumi and Shikimori go to a faux-Disneyland and have a lovely time. When Shikimori asks if they can kiss, he misunderstands. Later, he kisses her on the cheek and she's happy about it.

There's no particular ongoing drama, and there's actually less focus on comedy than usual. Instead, what we get are just a series of heartwarming moments. It's fun watching them be in love with each other, whether that's in a ridiculously long line, in a surprisingly fancy restaurant, or during an intimate boat ride. Shikimori skips the fluff and has them say lines like “You're all I'm ever looking at” and “I'm in love with you, Shikimori. I'll stay with you forever” to each other.

Of course, it is funny that they're so madly in love with each other but still consider the act of kissing each other to be so embarrassing. It's clearly not an issue of not knowing each other's feelings—it's very clear that they both want to kiss. But I guess they have to hold something back from the audience.

This may be a short review for the series finale, but there really isn't much to say. While I've made it clear before that I wasn't too impressed with the early episodes (which I think is why I've seen a lot of people calling the show “mid”), Shikimori found its footing halfway in with some surprisingly strong drama. Izumi being unlucky is only funny for a short while, but the writing flourishes the moment these characters are taken seriously.

I will miss Shikimori. A COVID outbreak at Doga Kobo made for a rockier production than the team would've liked, but they've still put together a visual spectacle. With today's digital landscape, it's difficult to say if the show's been successful enough for them to consider a second season, but I hope they do. Or, at least, I hope there are more romance anime like Shikimori that are prepared to commit to this same kind of euphoria.

Rating:

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Callum is the host and creator of the YouTube channel The Canipa Effect where he explores topics within the anime industry. You can also find him talking nonsense on Twitter.