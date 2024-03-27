How would you rate episode 12 of

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic ?

©KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

Well. I am sorry to report that I was wrong. I was wrong about The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic .

I have watched so much bad anime and have had to review such atrocious shows—but this one stings. Maybe it's because, with the other shows, I could immediately tell they were bad. On the other hand, I've also seen what seemed like good anime turn terrible—that wasn't the case here either.

I kept convincing myself, after so many problematic episodes, that The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic would reach its potential—that if I just kept holding out, the greatness I predicted and longed for would somehow magically sprout up. But it never happened and it's time to throw in the towel.

I love Rose. She is a fearsome badass who has turned her trauma truly into something healing with The Rescue Team—and not just for herself but for others as well. I think Usato is adorable and his budding romance with Suzune is beyond precious. Kazuki, Blurin... there are so many lovable characters. But when it comes down to it, this anime took way too long to get to the action—and when it finally came, it did not deliver.

I love the demons too, there seems to be so much potential with this Demons vs. Humans war, but when we saw the Black Knight on the battlefield, it was lackluster at best. I am bored. I am tired. This anime had so much to give but just continuously fell short. I desperately hoped these last episodes would turn the whole thing around for me but I really think after this season's last episode I am closing the book on this one.

Simply put, episode 12 was just more boring filler. Usato heals the captured Black Knight. Rose decides to take the Black Knight under her wing moving forward and train her. Then there are a couple chuckles and Usato runs into the Cat Girl at the end of the episode who has precognition abilities again...

I'm just so bored. Honestly, I don't even want to watch Episode 13.

