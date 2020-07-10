Anime News Network is super proud to announce that we've teamed up with Anime NYC to create an ongoing series of online events that will showcase anime premieres, in-depth interviews, and interactions with anime creators and publishers.

Anime News Network Connect will launch on July 14 with a special online premiere of the upcoming anime “ Gibiate ”, followed by a Q&A with “ Gibiate ” Producer Ryō Aoki and Director Masahiko Komino . “ Gibiate ” is a highly anticipated new anime series featuring character designs from the renowned Yoshitaka Amano of “ Final Fantasy ” and “ Vampire Hunter D ” fame as well as an all-star team, which also includes voice actor Tetsuya Kakihara (Natsu Dragneel in “ Fairy Tail ”) and musician Sugizo (lead guitarist of “ Luna Sea ”). Immediately following the Online Premiere, ANN's Mike Toole will host an exclusive interview with “ Gibiate ” Producer Ryō Aoki and Director Masahiko Komino .

2030. Japan. A virus named “Gibia” has infected humans throughout the world. Infected people turn into different forms of monsters. Just then, a samurai and ninja appear in the blighted wasteland of Japan. They both traveled from the historic Edo era and now fight together with the help from a doctor who tries to find a cure for Gibia. Facing ceaseless attacks from monsters and outlaws, they start a dangerous journey with enemies all around.

The Anime News Network Connect online premiere of “ Gibiate ” will not be archived and is only viewable on July 14. It is also only available to audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico. “ Gibiate ” will then stream on Crunchyroll starting on July 15 with new episodes each week.

We will also be giving away five autographs from Yoshitaka Amano , the famed artist and illustrator known for Final Fantasy, Vampire Hunter D , and character designers for the Gibiate .

Future Connect sessions will include both live and pre-recorded events, including screenings, interviews, and company focus sessions, as well as other topics. We hope to many of the Connect sessions permanently available in our archive, however some will undoubtedly be live only.

For more information, visit animenewsnetwork.com/connect.