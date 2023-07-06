Fans Show VTubing is Here to Stay at hololive's 1st North American Concert

©2016 COVER Corp

I've only recently started exploring VTubing for my projects, but I was well aware of hololive. Even if you didn't know the name, if you're a nerd well-versed in streaming or anime culture, chances are you've come across one of the numerous sketches, songs, or memes that found their start with one of the talented hololive performers. I was allowed to attend their first-ever North American show in LA. Not only was this my first-ever VTuber concert, but it was arguably the closest thing to an idol concert I've ever attended. I've always seen the energy and performances secondhand from how they were portrayed in many anime and video games, but does that energy translate to real life? The answer is a resounding yes.

First off, I have to commend the venue for the presentation. The main stage had a large digital screen angled in a way that almost made it blend in with the scenery. The screen would be how the idols interact with the audience, with different background changes and the VTubers materializing onto the screen. At first, it flashed through ten of hololive's idols, including Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, Ninomae Ina'nis, Gawr Gura, Watson Amelia, IRyS, Ceres Fauna, Ouro Kronii, Nanashi Mumei, and Hakos Baelz. Each had a special splash card with charming writing that reflected the character's personality. There weren't more fans of one particular VTuber over another, as every change in scenery and every appearance on the screen made the whole hall burst into applause. Once all the splash cards were shown, the concert started properly with a big collaborative performance involving all ten VTubers.

The models were rendered in 3D with shading to give the illusion of 2D character models. Looking at the screen from an angle, like where I was seated, it was hard to appreciate the clear amount of effort that went into the presentation. However, the designers, artists, and organizers thought of that, as there were two additional screens on opposite sides of the stage that not only showed close-ups of all the characters dancing throughout the entire event, but you could even see the characters dancing from different angles that weren't shown on the main projection screen. The angles weren't exaggerated by any means; if anything, it felt like the angles you would see a live performer on stage if you were close enough.

After the main collaborative performance, all the idols were given an opportunity to perform their songs for the crowd. Some performed fan favorites, while others, like Gura, debuted new songs soon to be released. Between every song or two, there would be a quick interjection from one of the other VTubers appearing on screen and interacting directly with the audience. Some made the entire crowd do the wave, while others had us yell back and forth with them. The event's highlight was probably when the audience yelled "pee pee" in a call-and-response game.

But the audience took it in stride because, why wouldn't they? These fans were so in sync that they instinctively changed the color of their batons to match the corresponding colors of the idols on the screen. You can't call VTubing a fad anymore; it's evolved far beyond that. It's a phenomenon that has touched the hearts and lives of so many people, bringing them all together under the same love. That was the concert's theme, punctuated by the repeated catchphrase of "connect the world." I like how this was even played into the end of the concert, where the hololive Japanese and Indonesian divisions appeared to perform additional performances before the leading performers rounded things out with one more huge choreographed set piece.

All the girls had the opportunity to speak at the end, and between all the joking and teasing, there was a real sense that they also appreciated how far everything has come. This is the first time some of them have seen so many English-speaking fans in one place, and the fact that things don't show any sign of slowing down is as impressive as it is intimidating. Many of these girls seemed genuinely thankful that they could make it this far as singers and performers. I don't know what the future of VTubing is, but it's nice that we still have moments like this, spearheaded by love and reverence.