The Apocalypse is Nigh: Season Two of The Seven Deadly Sins Four Knights of the Apocalypse

When we last left off, our titular four knights had finally been brought together despite the warning of the prophecy and we're now staring down the big bad of the series, King Arthur. The preview displayed at Anime Expo 2024 comprised the first half of episode two of season two, which is nearly finished with its production at the time of this writing. In fact, at the end of the panel, it was made clear that there's only one more recording session for the final episode.

Speaking of voice acting, it is still a highlight in season two based off of this preview. We have King Arthur boldly proclaiming his goals to save humanity by wiping out all other races as he tries to entice his citizens by promising a world where they could be reunited with those that have been killed by other races in the past. I do respect the fact that pretty much none of the background characters went along with King Arthur's plan and everyone was just in agreement that he was talking crazy.

It is a little bit of a shame that the previous protagonist of The Seven Deadly Sins , Meliodas, seemed to take center stage for this episode. A lot of focus was on him talking with Arthur while Percival just sits in the background. The action is at least fun and kinetic, but this episode felt more like it was celebrating the old than progressing the new. However, Nakaba Suzuki made an interesting point during the panel about how he'll be very sad when a certain character leaves the anime. It's unknown if he was talking about Meliodas or Percival, but whoever he was talking about, they did seem to be an important character and while vague, it did allude to a paradigm shift for the series moving forward. I am certainly looking forward to getting to that point.