Kaiju Decode CG Anime Project Reveals Visual, Character Designer

Tsuburaya Productions revealed a visual and the character designer on Saturday for its Kaiju Decode CG anime project at the opening ceremonies of the "Tsuburaya Convention 2019" event. Hollywood CG art director Sei Nakashima ( Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution end credits illustrations, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone concept artist) is the character designer.

The project is a collaboration between Tsuburaya Productions and Toei Animation . The producers for the project include Kouichi Noguchi and Masahiro Onda . Noguchi is the producer of such anime as Expelled from Paradise and KADO - The Right Answer , while Onda is a veteran Tsuburaya Productions producer for such projects as Ultraman Zero: The Revenge of Belial , as well as an executive producer on the SSSS.Gridman anime series.

