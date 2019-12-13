News
Kaiju Decode CG Anime Project Reveals Visual, Character Designer
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Tsuburaya Productions revealed a visual and the character designer on Saturday for its Kaiju Decode CG anime project at the opening ceremonies of the "Tsuburaya Convention 2019" event. Hollywood CG art director Sei Nakashima (Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution end credits illustrations, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone concept artist) is the character designer.
The project is a collaboration between Tsuburaya Productions and Toei Animation. The producers for the project include Kouichi Noguchi and Masahiro Onda. Noguchi is the producer of such anime as Expelled from Paradise and KADO - The Right Answer, while Onda is a veteran Tsuburaya Productions producer for such projects as Ultraman Zero: The Revenge of Belial, as well as an executive producer on the SSSS.Gridman anime series.
Sources: Kaiju Decode anime's website, Comic Natalie