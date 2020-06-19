Touken Ranbu Higekiri, Hizamaru Musical Re-staging Reveals Visual

Nelke Planning unveiled a new visual for Musical Touken Ranbu Higekiri Hizamaru Sōki Shutsujin 2020 ~SOGA~ (Higekiri and Hizamaru Riding Out Together) stage musical for the Touken Ranbu franchise on Tuesday. The musical is a re-staging of the July 2019 musical of the same name.

As before, it stars Hiroki Miura as Higekiri, and Akira Takano as Hizamaru. The musical will run at the Amashin Archaic Hall in Hyogo from August 29 to September 6, and at the Maihama Ampitheater from September 27 to October 11.

