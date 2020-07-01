Funimation to Stream Naruto Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Anime in U.K., Ireland

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the Naruto Shippūden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime on July 1 in the U.K. and Ireland. All episodes of Naruto Shippūden and the first 51 episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be available on the streaming service both in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Funimation began streaming the Naruto television anime in the U.K. and Ireland in October 2019. All episodes are available both with English subtitles and a dub .

Funimation announced its acquisition of Manga Entertainment Limited, a distributor of anime including Naruto in the United Kingdom and Ireland, in May 2019. The Funimation subsidiary is offering more than 900 hours of subtitled and dubbed content, and most of the titles are available streaming in the U.K. and Ireland on FunimationNow .

The Naruto franchise includes multiple television anime, anime films, and original video anime. The Naruto television anime aired from 2002 to 2007. The Naruto Shippūden anime sequel series premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017. The Boruto sequel manga inspired the ongoing television anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that premiered in April 2017.

Source: Funimation