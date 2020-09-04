3 Manga Rank on New York Times' September Graphic Novel Bestseller List

Three manga titles ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early September. The first volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #7, the first volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked at #12, and Junji Ito 's Venus In The Blind Spot manga ranked at #15 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

Dragon Ball Super volume 6 ranked at #14 on the list in October, My Hero Academia volume 21 ranked at #3 on the list in November, My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #11 on the list in December and at #8 on the list in January and February, One-Punch Man volume 19 ranked at #11 in April, My Hero Academia volume 2 ranked at #15 in May, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 12 ranked at #11 in June, My Hero Academia volume 24 ranked at #4 and volume 1 ranked at #9 in July, and My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #11 and volume 24 ranked at #15 in August.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list