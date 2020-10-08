My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer Rank on New York Times' October Graphic Books Bestseller List

Two volumes each of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia and Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early October. The first volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #6, and its second volume ranked at #8. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #9, and its 16th volume ranked at #12.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #7, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1 ranked at #12, and Junji Ito 's Venus In The Blind Spot manga ranked at #15 on the list in September.

Thanks to Chris Wolf for the news tip.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list