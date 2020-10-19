Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Anime's New Episode Unveils Visual, February 26 Launch

The official website for the television anime of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ( Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii ) manga revealed that the limited edition of the manga's 10th volume, which is bundling the manga's second original anime disc, will launch on February 26, 2021. The website also unveiled a new visual for the new episode.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Narumi Momose has had it rough: every boyfriend she's had dumped her once they found out she was an otaku , so she's gone to great lengths to hide it. When a chance meeting at her new job with childhood friend, fellow otaku , and now coworker Hirotaka Nifuji almost gets her secret outed at work, she comes up with a plan to make sure he never speaks up. But he comes up with a counter-proposal: why doesn't she just date him instead? In love, there are no save points.

Fujita launched the manga on the image sharing website pixiv in 2014. In November 2015, the manga moved to Ichijinsha 's Comic POOL digital manga magazine. Kodansha Comics released the fourth omnibus volume for the manga on July 7.

The manga inspired an 11-episode television anime that premiered in April 2018. The anime streamed on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. The first original anime disc for the manga shipped with the manga's seventh volume in March 2019.