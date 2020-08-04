Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Manga Gets New Anime Episode

Episode about Naoya, Kō ships with 10th manga volume in 2021

The ninth compiled book volume of Fujita 's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ( Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii ) manga revealed on Wednesday that a limited edition of the manga's 10th volume will bundle the manga's second original anime disc in 2021. The episode on the disc will center on Naoya ( Yuuki Kaji ) and Kō ( Aoi Yūki ).

Fujita also drew the new illustration below to celebrate the series having 10 million copies in circulation (including digital copies, as of the ninth manga volume's Wednesday launch).

The publisher Ichijinsha is also celebrating the milestone by streaming a promotional video online and posting the news during the "Digital Signage Fireworks Display." The outdoor AINZ & TULPE Shinjuku East Exit Multivision store screens in Tokyo will show the virtual "fireworks" display every day from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. from August 5 to August 9, since almost all physical fireworks displays in the Tokyo area have been cancelled this summer due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Narumi Momose has had it rough: every boyfriend she's had dumped her once they found out she was an otaku , so she's gone to great lengths to hide it. When a chance meeting at her new job with childhood friend, fellow otaku , and now coworker Hirotaka Nifuji almost gets her secret outed at work, she comes up with a plan to make sure he never speaks up. But he comes up with a counter-proposal: why doesn't she just date him instead? In love, there are no save points.

Fujita launched the manga on the image sharing website pixiv in 2014. In November 2015, the manga moved to Ichijinsha 's Comic POOL digital manga magazine. Kodansha Comics released the fourth omnibus volume for the manga on July 7.

The manga inspired an 11-episode television anime that premiered in April 2018. The anime streamed on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. The first original anime disc for the manga shipped with the manga's seventh volume in March 2019.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan on February 7. It debuted at #1 in its opening weekend.

Source: Comic Natalie