Yuu Watase's Arata: The Legend Manga Returns on May 19, With All-New Chapter Debuting on July 7

Manga went on hiatus in 2015

This year's 21st issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yuu Watase 's Arata: The Legend ( Arata Kangatari ) manga will return in the 25th issue on May 19. The magazine will first republish chapters of the manga that will be included in the 13th volume of the "remastered" edition of the manga. The magazine will publish all-new chapters starting with the 32nd issue on July 7.

Watase had posted on Twitter in March that she and the staff of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine had decided on the resumption date of the manga, as well as the release date of the 13th volume of the manga's "remastered" edition, but would announce the resumption date later.

The manga has been on hiatus since 2015. Watase last resumed the manga in July 2015 (after an earlier 17-month hiatus), only to put the manga back on hiatus a month later. The remastered version of the 12th volume shipped in November 2019.

Watase had said on Twitter in December 2020 that she was able to solidify the rest of the plot for the manga.

Watase stated on Twitter in July 2019 that she was planning to start a new arc for the manga in the 14th volume. Watase previously stated that she was considering resuming the manga in 2018, adding at the time that she was still recovering from depression.

The manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2008. Viz Media publishes the manga English, and it describes the manga's story:

In a mythical world where humans and gods co-exist, Arata has the unfortunate honor of being the successor to the matriarchal Hime Clan. This means he has to pretend to be a girl or face death if his true gender is discovered! On the day of his inauguration, an assassination plot forces him to flee - and he somehow winds up in modern-day Japan! Meanwhile, a boy named Arata Hinohara gets sucked into the first Arata's world and finds himself dealing with people after his life!

The manga received a 12-episode anime adaptation in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.