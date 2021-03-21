Yuu Watase's Arata: The Legend Manga's Return Date Decided, Will Be Announced Later

Yuu Watase posted on Twitter on March 13 that she and the staff of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine have decided both the resumption date of Watase's Arata: The Legend ( Arata Kangatari ) manga, as well as the release date of the 13th volume of the manga's "remastered" edition. The remastered version of the 12th volume shipped in November 2019.

Watase added that Shogakukan will announce the exact return date at a later time.

The manga has been on hiatus since 2015. Watase last resumed the manga in July 2015 (after an earlier 17-month hiatus), only to put the manga back on hiatus a month later.

Watase had said on Twitter in December 2020 that she was able to solidify the rest of the plot for the manga.

Watase stated on Twitter in July 2019 that she was planning to start a new arc for the manga in the 14th volume. Watase previously stated that she was considering resuming the manga in 2018, adding at the time that she was still recovering from depression.

The manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2008. Viz Media publishes the manga English