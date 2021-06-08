Discotek Issues Call to Find English Dub of 4 Ninja Senshi Tobikage/Ninja Robots Episodes

Discotek Media announced on Monday that, while it has mostly been able to recover the English dub of the Ninja Senshi Tobikage ( Ninja Robots ) anime for its upcoming release of the anime, it is has still not been able to track down the dub track for episodes 34, 37, 42, and 43 of the show. The company once again called for help in tracking down the dub track for those episodes, but if they cannot be located in time, Discotek Media will release the anime with an incomplete dub . Discotek stated if anyone has an angle on any home recordings of the show, to contact the company.

The company also issued a call for dub recordings of any of the episodes from episodes 21-43, as more sources may improve the quality of the dub track.

Discotek Media first issued a call for sources for the English dub in December last year.

