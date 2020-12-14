Discotek Licenses Kodocha, KenIchi, Daimos, Black Rock Shooter

Discotek Media announced on Monday that it has licensed Kodocha , KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple , Video Warrior Laserion , Future Robo Daltanias , Grimm's Fairy Tale Classics , Mahoraba ~Heartful days~ , Fighting General Daimos , Lupin III: Part III , Lupin III: Return of Pycal , Black Rock Shooter , and Arion .

Discotek will release the entirety of the Kodocha anime series, including the middle school portion of the series that has never before been released in the United States. The release will include the original music, including the original opening theme song. The release will come in two SD Blu-ray Discs, with the first release tentatively slated for fall 2021 and including the Funimation English dub , with the second release coming in 2022 with subtitles only.



KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple will be an upscale release of the television anime (the release will not include the 11-episode OVA series), and will include the English dub . The release is slated for 2021.

Video Warrior Laserion is slated for an SD Blu-ray Disc release in 2021.

Future Robo Daltanias is slated for an SD Blu-ray Disc release in 2021.

Grimm's Fairy Tale Classics will be an SD Blu-ray Disc release with two volumes slated for 2021. The release will include both the original Japanese audio, as well as a "new reconstruction" of the Saban International English dub .

Mahoraba ~Heartful days~ will be an upscale Blu-ray Disc release slated for 2021. The release will be subtitle only.

Daimos is slated for a subtitled SD Blu-ray Disc release in 2021. Discotek inquired Telesuccess Productions in the Philippines for the Philippine-produced English dub , but was not able to acquire the license for it.

The 1980s Lupin III: Part III ("pink jacket" series) will release with a new HD transfer and is slated for subtitled Blu-ray Disc release in 2021. The Lupin III: Return of Pycal 2002 OVA will be a subtitled upscale Blu-ray Disc release slated for 2021.

Arion will be a subtitled Blu-ray Disc release in 2021. Discotek was not able to provide an English dub for the anime due to a lack of a separate music and effects track.

Discotek will release the Black Rock Shooter television anime series on Blu-ray Disc in 2021 with a new English dub by Sound Cadence. The cast includes Xanthe Huynh as Mato, Suzie Yeung as Yomi, Dani Chambers as Yuu, Kayli Mills as Kagari, Anairis Quiñones as Arata, and Natalie Van Sistine as Saya.

In addition, Discotek previewed its planned release of Project A-Ko , adding that the release will include all three sequel films ( Project A-Ko 2: Plot of the Daitokuji Financial Group , Project A-ko 3: Cinderella Rhapsody , Project A-Ko 4: Final ), and will showcase the new AstroRes™ upscaling technology which will allow for quality approaching a film-transfer with more visible details ( Justin Sevakis previewed the results of the process in comparison with older release qualities seen below). The release will also have extras, including an interview with "In Your Eyes" insert song singer Samantha Newark , a commentary track from the Japanese cast, liner notes, art galleries, and a French-language teaser video.





Discotek will have its English dubbed premiere streaming of the Memories anime movie on Twitch , with date to be announced. "About four minutes" of footage from the Magnetic Rose anime short film will also receive an upscale through the AstroRes™ process described for Project A-Ko above.

Discotek also announced that its planned release of City Hunter 2 is slated for 2021 in two volumes, encoded in both Region A and B. The release will have HD remastered footage.

It also offered an update on its release of Medabots season three (the final 39 episodes of the series). The release will arrive on SD Blu-ray Disc in 2021. Discotek had mentioned in September that it had found "acceptable masters" for the third season.

Discotek is also calling for a "wide search" for the English dub of Ninja Senshi Tobikage ( Ninja Robots ) for its planned release. In particular, it is seeking help for the dub of episodes 24-26 and episodes 38-43.