Discotek Schedules Gin Rei OVA in Late 2020-Early 2021

Discotek announced on Monday that its previously planned release of the Gin Rei original video anime ( OVA ) will ship in late 2020 to early 2021. The release will feature a new upscaled version of the OVA .

Additionally, Discotek 's release of s-CRY-ed is now slated for spring 2021, while its releases of the Urusei Yatsura anime films will start in summer 2021.

The company has also located "acceptable masters" for the third season of the Medabots anime, with the season's first-ever physical media release "coming soon." The company previously released the first two seasons.

Discotek is continuing its search for the English dub masters for the Mon Colle Knights anime.

The English dubbing for Discotek 's release of the Memories movie is ongoing. NYAV Post is dubbing the Magnetic Rose segment, and Sound Cadence Studios is dubbing Stink Bomb and Cannon Fodder .

Sources: Email correspondence, Discotek live stream