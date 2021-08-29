Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Friday that the cast members of the The [email protected] Shiny Colors game would not appear as previously planned at the "Animelo Summer Live 2021 Colors" event this weekend. The cast members were slated to perform at the event on Saturday.

Bandai Namco Entertainment explained that related personnel to the group tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the staff decided to cancel the performance to prioritize the health of the cast members. The event took place from Friday to Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena.

Chisa Suganuma ( The [email protected] Shiny Colors' Mamimi Tanaka) tested positive for COVID-19 on August 19, and has since been recuperating at home.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances.

Update: 12 voice actors from the another part of the franchise, The [email protected] SideM , tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ' "10th ANNIVERSARY [email protected] WONDERLAND TOUR!!! CosmoStar Land" concerts next month have been postponed due to the ongoing state of emergency for COVID-19.



Sources: The [email protected] franchise's website, Animelo Summer Live 2021 Colors event's website via Otakomu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.