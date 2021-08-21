News
12 [email protected] SideM Voice Actors Test Positive for COVID-19 in Past Week
posted on by Egan Loo
The talent agency 81 Produce announced on Friday evening that voice actor Shunya Hiruma (The [email protected] SideM's Kazuki Tsukumo) has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The talent agency Yu-Rin Pro announced that same evening that voice actor Tomohito Takatsuka (The [email protected] SideM's Minori Watanabe) has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Hiruma took a PCR test on August 14 that came back negative, and he had no fever or other symptoms at the time. However, he took another test on Tuesday that came back positive. He is recuperating under the guidance of a health care center and medical professionals.
Takatsuka took a PCR test on Tuesday after being notified of a probable close contact with someone with COVID-19. While awaiting the results at home, he developed a fever on Thursday. He received the positive test result on Friday. He is now undergoing treatment and followup observations under the guidance of health care and medical facilities.
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that "The [email protected] SideM 6th Live Tour ~Next [email protected]!~ Side Hokkaido" concerts originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed.
The following voice actors in The [email protected] franchise confirmed this week that they have tested positive for COVID-19:
- Takehiro Urao (The [email protected] SideM's Daigo Kabuto) developed a fever early Monday morning, took a PCR test, received the positive test result, and has since been undergoing treatment and followup observations
- Takeru Kikuchi (The [email protected] SideM's Yūsuke Aoi) developed a fever, received the positive PCR test result on Tuesday, and has since been undergoing treatment and followup observations
- Yuko Sanpei (The [email protected] SideM's Ryō Akizuki) developed a fever on Tuesday, took a PCR test, received the positive test result on Wednesday, and has since been undergoing treatment and followup observations
- Takuma Nagatsuka (The [email protected] SideM's Jun Fuyumi) took a PCR test on Wednesday, received the positive test result, and has since been undergoing treatment and followup observations
- Shōya Chiba (The [email protected] SideM's Hayato Akiyama) developed a fever and took a PCR test on Wednesday, received the positive test result, and has since been recuperating at home
- Toshinari Fukamachi (The [email protected] SideM's Genbu Kurono) took a PCR test on Tuesday after a possible close contact with COVID-19, developed a fever on Wednesday, received the positive test result on Thursday, and has since been recuperating at home
- Shōhei Komatsu (The [email protected] SideM's Ren Kizaki, Show By Rock!! Stars!!' Hacchin) developed a fever and took a PCR test on Tuesday, received the positive test result on Wednesday, and has since been recuperating at home
- Kento Hama (The [email protected] SideM's Ryu Kimura, A3!'s Tachi Nanao) took a PCR test on Tuesday after a possible close contact with COVID-19, received the positive test result on Wednesday, and has since been recuperating at home
- Takeaki Masuyama (The [email protected] SideM's Suzaku Akai) took a PCR test on Tuesday after a close contact with COVID-19 at work, received the positive test result on Thursday, and has since been recuperating at home
- Hiroshi Watanabe (The [email protected] SideM's Natsumi Sakaki) took a PCR test after a possible close contact with COVID-19, received the positive test result, and has since been undergoing treatment and followup observations
All of the above cast members would have performed at the canceled Hokkaido concerts this weekend except for Kikuchi. Yoshiki Nakajima (The [email protected] SideM's Jiro Yamashita) received a positive COVID-19 test result on July 22. Chisa Suganuma (The [email protected] Shiny Colors' Mamimi Tanaka) developed a fever and took a PCR test on Wednesday, then received the positive test result on Thursday.
Sources: Ken Production, Yu-Rin Pro