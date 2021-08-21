All but 1 would have performed at this weekend's canceled Hokkaido concerts

The talent agency 81 Produce announced on Friday evening that voice actor Shunya Hiruma ( The [email protected] SideM 's Kazuki Tsukumo) has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The talent agency Yu-Rin Pro announced that same evening that voice actor Tomohito Takatsuka ( The [email protected] SideM 's Minori Watanabe) has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hiruma took a PCR test on August 14 that came back negative, and he had no fever or other symptoms at the time. However, he took another test on Tuesday that came back positive. He is recuperating under the guidance of a health care center and medical professionals.

Takatsuka took a PCR test on Tuesday after being notified of a probable close contact with someone with COVID-19. While awaiting the results at home, he developed a fever on Thursday. He received the positive test result on Friday. He is now undergoing treatment and followup observations under the guidance of health care and medical facilities.

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that " The [email protected] SideM 6th Live Tour ~Next [email protected]!~ Side Hokkaido" concerts originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed.

The following voice actors in The [email protected] franchise confirmed this week that they have tested positive for COVID-19:

All of the above cast members would have performed at the canceled Hokkaido concerts this weekend except for Kikuchi. Yoshiki Nakajima ( The [email protected] SideM 's Jiro Yamashita ) received a positive COVID-19 test result on July 22. Chisa Suganuma ( The [email protected] Shiny Colors' Mamimi Tanaka) developed a fever and took a PCR test on Wednesday, then received the positive test result on Thursday.

Sources: Ken Production, Yu-Rin Pro