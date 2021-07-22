Voice Actor Yoshiki Nakajima Diagnosed With COVID-19

Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Thursday that voice actor Yoshiki Nakajima has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Nakajima had a mild fever on Wednesday, so he took a voluntary PCR test and tested positive on Thursday. He is now stable with no symptoms, as he recuperates at his home under the guidance of health centers and professionals.

The agency is taking measures to help Yamamura recover and prioritize the safety of others with input from the government and medical professionals, such as contact tracing. Nakajima himself assured fans that his current condition is stable with no or mild symptoms, and apologized to fans and all involved for causing concern and inconvenience.

Nakajima is the voice of Jiro Yamashita in The [email protected] SideM , Yoshifumi Nitta in Hinamatsuri , Licht Bach/Rihito Sakai in Plunderer and Tetora Nagumo in Ensemble Stars!

Source: 81 Produce via Nijimen