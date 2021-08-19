Voice Actor Takuma Nagatsuka Diagnosed With COVID-19

Talent agency I'm Enterprise announced on Thursday that voice actor Takuma Nagatsuka has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He took a PCR test at a medical institution on Wednesday and tested positive.

The agency stated that he will undergo treatment and followup obserations under the guidance from health centers and medical institutions.

Nagatsuka plays Jun Fuyumi in The [email protected] SideM franchise , Leo Saionji in King of Prism, Konnosuke in Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu , and Koji Koda in My Hero Academia .



Sources: I'm Enterprise, Oricon