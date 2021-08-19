News
7 More Voice Actors Report COVID-19 Diagnosis in Last 3 Days
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The following voice actors confirmed over Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday that they have tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19):
- Takehiro Urao (The [email protected] SideM's Daigo Kabuto) developed a fever early Monday morning, took a PCR test, received the positive test result, and has since been undergoing treatment and followup observations
- Takeru Kikuchi (The [email protected] SideM's Yūsuke Aoi) developed a fever, received the positive PCR test result on Tuesday, and has since been undergoing treatment and followup observations
- Shōya Chiba (The [email protected] SideM's Hayato Akiyama) developed a fever and took a PCR test on Wednesday, received the positive test result, and has since been recuperating at home
- Toshinari Fukamachi (The [email protected] SideM's Genbu Kurono) took a PCR test on Tuesday after a possible close contact with COVID-19, developed a fever on Wednesday, received the positive test result on Thursday, and has since been recuperating at home
- Chisa Suganuma (The [email protected] Shiny Colors' Mamimi Tanaka) developed a fever and took a PCR test on Wednesday, received the positive test result on Thursday, and has since been recuperating at home
- Shōhei Komatsu (Show By Rock!! Stars!!' Hacchin) developed a fever and took a PCR test on Tuesday, received the positive test result on Wednesday, and has since been recuperating at home
- Kento Hama (A3!'s Tachi Nanao) took a PCR test on Tuesday after a possible close contact with COVID-19, received the positive test result on Wednesday, and has since been recuperating at home
Another cast member of The [email protected] SideM, Yuko Sanpei, received a positive COVID-19 test result on Wednesday. Yoshiki Nakajima (The [email protected] SideM's Jiro Yamashita) received a positive COVID-19 test result on July 22.
Sources: Takehiro Urao's Twitter account, Takeru Kikuchi's Twitter account, Shōya Chiba's Twitter account, Toshinari Fukamachi's Twitter account, Chisa Suganuma's Twitter account, Yuko Sanpei's Twitter account, Shōhei Komatsu's Twitter account, Kento Hama's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history