7 More Voice Actors Report COVID-19 Diagnosis in Last 3 Days

Tune in live at 4pm PDT/7pm EDT on Friday on YouTube and Facebook to discuss the endings of Evangelion, including the TV series, the original End of Evangelion film, and the franchise's conclusion Thrice Upon a Time.

― Tune in live at 4pm PDT/7pm EDT on Friday on YouTube and Facebook to discuss the endings of Evangelion, including the TV series, the original End of Evangelion film, and the franchise'...