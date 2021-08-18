Boruto/Eureka 7 Voice Actress Yuko Sanpei Diagnosed With COVID-19

The talent agency Axl One announced on Wednesday that voice actress Yuko Sanpei tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Sanpei experienced a fever on Tuesday so she went to a hospital for a PCR test, and received the test result the next day. She is undergoing medical treatment and follow-up observations under the guidance of health care and medical facilities.

The agency added that it is monitoring the health of its talent and staff to prioritize the safety of them and their fans and to prevent the further spread of infections. It also apologized to fans and all involved for causing concern and inconvenience.

Sanpei made her voice acting debut as Kanata Saionji in the 2000 anime Daa! Daa! Daa! She then starred as the main lead Renton Thurston in Eureka Seven , and she plays Ryō Akizuki in The [email protected] game and anime franchise . She stars as the title characters in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and 2018 Captain Tsubasa anime series.

Her other roles include Taichi Yagami the recent Digimon Adventure: retelling, the titular Oshiri Tantei in Butt Detective , Kakeru Aizawa in The Knight in the Area , Nozomi Yumehara/Cure Dream in Yes! Precure 5 , Shinya Satou in Mitsudomoe , Sasha in The Qwaser of Stigmata , Nakiami in Xam'd: Lost Memories , and Tomoo Kinoshita in Danchi Tomoo .

Source: Axl One via Ota-Suke