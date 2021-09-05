Saki Manga Takes 4-Issue Break, Returns in November

This year's 18th issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that Ritz Kobayashi 's Saki manga will go on hiatus and will return in the 23rd issue on November 19. The magazine also revealed that the manga's 22nd volume will go on sale on November 25.

Kobayashi launched the manga in the Young Gangan magazine in 2006, and Square Enix published the 21st compiled volume on January 22. The manga has inspired five spinoff manga series. The franchise, including its various spinoff manga, has 10 million copies in circulation as of January.

Yen Press is publishing the original Saki manga in North America digitally.

The original manga inspired a 25-episode television series in 2009, and another television anime project titled Saki - The Nationals premiered in 2014. The Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A spinoff manga also inspired a television anime in 2012. The four-panel spinoff manga Saki Biyori inspired an anime DVD in 2015. A live-action television adaptation of the manga debuted in December 2016, followed by a live-action film in February 2017. Live-action television and film adaptations of the Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A spinoff manga premiered in December 2017 and January 2018, respectively.

