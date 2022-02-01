Akiko Hatsu Launches New Manga in July

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Flowers magazine revealed on January 28 that Akiko Hatsu will launch a new manga in the magazine's September issue on July 28. The manga will reveal more details on the manga in its August issue on June 28.

The latest issue also published the final chapter of Hatsu's Furuginuya Monyōchō manga, which ran with an irregular serialization in Flowers since 2014. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth volume (pictured at right) in November 2020.

ComicsOne previously published Hatsu's Mourning of Autumn Rain and Devil in the Water manga in English.

