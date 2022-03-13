Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer Rank on NYT March Bestseller List

Three volumes of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, one volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga, one volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and Koyoharu Gotouge and Ryoji Hirano 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early March.

The ninth volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #4. The 14th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #5, the first volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #8, the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #9, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame ranked at #10, and the second volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #11 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame ranked at #1 on February's list. Manga took up 10 out of 15 spots in last month's list.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list