My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man Rank on NYT April Bestseller List

Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga, Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, and Koyoharu Gotouge and Ryoji Hirano 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early April.

The 30th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #3. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #7, the first volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #10, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame ranked at #11 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The ninth volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #4 in March. The 14th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #5. The first volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #8. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #9. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame ranked at #10. The second volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #11.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list