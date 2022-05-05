Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy×Family Rank on NYT May Bestseller List

Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early May.

The 10th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #2. The 15th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #3. The seventh volume of SPY×FAMILY ranked at #5, and its first volume ranked at #7. Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0 ranked at #14.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The 30th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #3 in April. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #7, the first volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #10, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame ranked at #11 on the list.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list