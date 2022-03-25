Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Anime Reveals TV Format, 2022 Debut

Warner Bros. Japan 's booth at the AnimeJapan 2022 event revealed on Saturday that Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal ( Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese), the anime adaptation of Square Enix 's Legend of Mana game, will be a television anime that will premiere this year. The anime will also stream online.

Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab will produce the anime. The two studios previously collaborated to produce the opening cinematic movie for the remastered version of the Legend of Mana game.

Legend of Mana ( Seiken Densetsu : Legend of Mana ) is the fourth game in Square's Mana/ Seiken Densetsu RPG series, after Trials of Mana , and it debuted on the PlayStation in 1999. The remastered version launched for the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in June 2021.

