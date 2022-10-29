Marimo Ragawa, Narise Konohara's The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions Manga Moves to Melody

The December issue of Hakusensha 's Melody magazine revealed on Friday that Narise Konohara and Marimo Ragawa will move their The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions ( Kyūketsuki to Yukai na Nakamatachi ) manga to Melody starting with the magazine's next issue on December 26.

Hakusensha had stated in March that Ragawa would launch a new manga in the magazine as part of the magazine's 25th anniversary.

The manga adapts Konohara's novel series of the same name. Ragawa ( Those Snow White Notes , Baby & Me ) launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Bessatsu Hana to Yume magazine in April 2016. Hakusensha published the manga's fourth volume in December 2019.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When a vampire from Nebraska named Al gets frozen in bat form, he winds up in Japan under the care of a dark and mysterious man covered in a bloody scent!

Yen Press released the manga's fourth volume in October 2021.

Konohara published five volumes for the original novel series.