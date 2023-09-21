Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime's 9th Episode Delayed on Some Streaming Services

©Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project

The official website for the anime ofand's) manga announced on Thursday that the anime's ninth episode will be delayed by 24 hours from Sunday to Monday on some streaming services due to production circumstances. The anime's ninth episode will still air during its regular schedule in Japan on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. JST.

The anime's fourth through eighth episodes were all similarly delayed on some streaming services including Crunchyroll , Hulu , and Netflix , due to production circumstances. The sixth episode had an additional one-week delay from August 20 to August 27.

As the production delay has affected the schedule, the staff will reveal the broadcast dates for episodes 10-12 at a later time.

The anime premiered in Japan on July 9. Viz Media has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The anime is a Viz Media co-production alongside Shogakukan and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Japan. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and Netflix in the United States on July 9.