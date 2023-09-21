×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime's 9th Episode Delayed on Some Streaming Services

posted on by Alex Mateo

vis-t2
©Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project
The official website for the anime of Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto) manga announced on Thursday that the anime's ninth episode will be delayed by 24 hours from Sunday to Monday on some streaming services due to production circumstances. The anime's ninth episode will still air during its regular schedule in Japan on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. JST.

The anime's fourth through eighth episodes were all similarly delayed on some streaming services including Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix, due to production circumstances. The sixth episode had an additional one-week delay from August 20 to August 27.

As the production delay has affected the schedule, the staff will reveal the broadcast dates for episodes 10-12 at a later time.

The anime premiered in Japan on July 9. Viz Media has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The anime is a Viz Media co-production alongside Shogakukan and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Japan. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix in the United States on July 9.

Source: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime's website

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Daily Briefs homepage / archives