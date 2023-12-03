Black Clover Manga Resumes on December 25

© Yūki Tabata, Shueisha

The first 2024 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine confirmed on Monday that Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga will continue serialization in the winter issue of Jump Giga , which goes on sale on December 25.

Shueisha published the last Shonen Jump chapter in the 38th issue in August, announcing at the time that the manga will move to Jump Giga . Shueisha publishes four issues of Jump Giga every year, one in each season.

Tabata launched Black Clover in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.

The manga went on hiatus for a planned three months in late April 2022 so that Tabata could prepare for the "final arc" of the manga (the wording used could also be translated as "final saga"). The manga then resumed in August 2022.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021. The Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ) anime film opened in Japan on June 16, and also debuted on Netflix worldwide on June 16. The manga has also inspired video games and a stage play.