Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku Anime Premieres on October 4
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Kōji Shinasaka's Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku manga announced on Friday that the series will premiere on October 4 at 2:23 a.m. (effectively, October 5) on MBS and TBS before airing on other networks.
Jun Hatori is directing the anime at EAST FISH STUDIO. Mariko Kunisawa is overseeing the series scripts, Sayaka Anesaki is designing the characters, and Yūsuke Shirato and Yuki Kishida are composing the music.
Pony Canyon describes the anime:
Money, women, organs. Kei, a high school boy, frequents the underground mahjong parlor teeming with desires, earning him the moniker 'K of Ice' in the underworld due to his cold-hearted strategy and stylish gameplay. Rumors also circulate that he keeps a girl at his home.
The manga inspired a live-action film in 2013.
