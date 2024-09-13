News
Anime Limited's Macross Zero Collector's Edition BD Pre-Orders Open
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that Anime Limited's planned Collector's Edition Blu-ray Disc release of the Macross Zero anime is now available for pre-order exclusively on the Crunchyroll Store, with a listed release date of February 10, 2025.
The release includes English, French, and German subtitles, the "Macross Zero Zero" bonus footage, voice actor comments, promotional videos, commentary tracks from cast and staff, a 128-page booklet, eight art cards, and a folded poster.
Anime Limited describes the anime:
Taking place one year before the Zentradi arrive on Earth, Macross Zero chronicles a key conflict between the U.N. Military and the Anti-Unification Alliance during the Unification War. After being shot down by the anti-U.N.'s newest fighter plane, ace pilot Shin Kudo finds himself on the remote island of Mayan, where technology is almost non-existent. While Shin stays on the island to heal his wounds, the tranquility of the island is shattered by a battle that involves the UN's newest fighter - the VF-0.
The five-episode original video anime (OVA) mini-series debuted in 2002 to celebrate the Macross franchise's 20th anniversary, and serves as a prequel to the first Macross anime.
Source: Crunchyroll