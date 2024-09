Anime Limited's Macross Zero Collector's Edition BD Pre-Orders Open

Image via Macross official website ©2002 BIGWEST/MACROSS ZERO PROJECT

Crunchyroll

announced on Thursday that's planned Collector's Edition Blu-ray Disc release of theanime is now available for pre-order exclusively on theStore, with a listed release date of February 10, 2025.

The release includes English, French, and German subtitles, the " Macross Zero Zero" bonus footage, voice actor comments, promotional videos, commentary tracks from cast and staff, a 128-page booklet, eight art cards, and a folded poster.

Anime Limited describes the anime:

Taking place one year before the Zentradi arrive on Earth, Macross Zero chronicles a key conflict between the U.N. Military and the Anti-Unification Alliance during the Unification War. After being shot down by the anti-U.N.'s newest fighter plane, ace pilot Shin Kudo finds himself on the remote island of Mayan, where technology is almost non-existent. While Shin stays on the island to heal his wounds, the tranquility of the island is shattered by a battle that involves the UN's newest fighter - the VF-0.

The five-episode original video anime ( OVA ) mini-series debuted in 2002 to celebrate the Macross franchise 's 20th anniversary, and serves as a prequel to the first Macross anime.

Source: Crunchyroll