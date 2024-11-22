Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game's Dragon Ball Daima DLC Launches in 2025

The official X/Twitter account for Dragon Ball games announced on Friday that the "DAIMA - Adventure Through The Demon Realm Part 1" DLC, featuring content based on the new Dragon Ball Daima anime series, will launch in 2025.

Image via Dragon Ball Games' X/Twitter account © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot launched in January 2020 in both Japan and in the West. The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment released a Nintendo Switch port in September 2021, and on Google Stadia in October 2021.

The game includes story and gameplay inspired by the Dragon Ball Z anime's sagas.

The Dragon Ball Daima anime premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT). The first episode had a runtime 10 minutes longer than normal. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan. The subtitled stream will be available in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. Netflix is streaming the anime, debuting first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18.