News
Ankoku Delta Manga to End on January 13

posted on by Anita Tai
Series debuted on Shonen Jump+ on March 11

Image via Amazon Japan
© Alpa, Shueisha

Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform reported in chapter 34 of Alpa's Ankoku Delta manga on Monday that the series will end with the next chapter on January 13.

MANGA Plus publishes the series digitally in English and describes the story:

In the otherworldly city of Delta, its grotesque residents sustain themselves by consuming human energy...! This gritty, action-packed tale marks the first full series from the up-and-coming talent who captivated audiences with the one-shots “Death Salmon Hunter” and “Composter Funeral”!

Alpa launched the series on the Shonen Jump+ platform on March 11. Shueisha shipped the third compiled book volume on December 4.

Source: Shonen Jump+

