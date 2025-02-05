Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game Sells Over 5 Million Copies Worldwide

Image via Bandai Namco © 2010 - 2024 Bandai Namco Europe S.A.S

announced on Tuesday that, the new game in thearena fighter, has sold over 5 million units worldwide. According to the company, this is now the fastest-sellingconsole game.

The game sold over 3 million copies (including downloads such as those via Steam ) worldwide within 24 hours of its release.

The game launched on October 11 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game has a Premium Collector's Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. These editions allowed customers to play the game three days early.

The first DLC pack "Hero of Justice" launched on January 23 with 11 characters: Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Cell Max, various forms of Piccolo including Orange Piccolo, and various forms of Gohan including Beast Gohan. The DLC will also include a Red Ribbon Army costume for Piccolo and three custom battles.

The remaining two DLC packs will be themed after the new Dragon Ball Daima anime series. The game is adding Vegeta (Mini) and Glorio as part of its second DLC pack.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.