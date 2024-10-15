Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game Sells Over 3 Million Copies Within 24 Hours of Release

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Dragon Ball games revealed on Tuesday that Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero , the new game in the Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise , sold over 3 million copies (including downloads such as those via Steam ) worldwide within 24 hours of its release.

The game launched on October 11 for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via. The game has a Premium Collector's Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. These editions allowed customers to play the game three days early.

The first 24 announced characters were Goku, Vegeta, and their various forms and transformations. The roster also includes Gohan at various ages and forms, multiple versions of Future Trunks, Master Roshi, Piccolo, Krillin, Yamcha, Tien, Chiaotzu, Yajirobe, Mr. Satan, Videl, Beerus, Whis, Raditz, Nappa, Saibaman, Frieza and his various forms, Frieza Force Soldier, Cui, Dodoria, Zarbon, Guldo, Recoome, Burter, Jeice, Ginyu, Android 17, Android 18, Android 16, Android 19, Dr. Gero (a.k.a. Android 20), Cell and his various forms, Cell Jr., King Cold, different forms of Buu, Spopovich, Dabura, Cabba, Frost, Hit, Goku Black, Zamasu, Jiren, Toppo, Dyspo, Kakunsa, Ribrianne, Roasie, Anilaza, various versions of Baby, Syn Shenron, Omega Shenron, Pan, Bardock, Broly, Cooler, Android 13, Super Garlic Jr., Dr. Wheelo, Lord Slug, Turles, Bojack, Hirudegarn, Tapion, and Janemba. The game also includes Trunks, Goten, Caulifla, Kale, and various fusions of them and of other characters. With the pre-order character Goku (Mini) from the latest Dragon Ball Daima anime, there is a 182-character roster.

The game features Episode Battle, a single-player mode following eight different characters' perspectives: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, Future Trunks, Frieza, Goku Black, and Jiren. There are choices possibly leading to "what if" scenarios that divert from the original story. Custom Battles allow players to create battles with original scenes that can be uploaded online for others to fight. Within that mode are Bonus Battles, premade scenarios by the developers. In addition to online multiplayer and single-player modes, the game features offline local multiplayer, but limited to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber arena.

The Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! in Japan) 3D fighting action game first launched in 2005 for PlayStation 2.

The second game, Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi 2 ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! Neo in Japan), launched for PS2 in Japan in October 2006, and in Europe, North America, and Australia in November 2006. The game's Nintendo Wii version debuted in North America in November 2006, in Japan in January 2007, and in Europe and Australia in March and April 2007, respectively.

The game's third installment, Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi 3 ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! Meteor in Japan), launched for the PS2 and Wii in Japan in October 2007. The game launched for the PlayStation 2 in North America and in Europe in November 2007. The game's Wii version launched in North America in December 2007, and in Europe and Australasia in February 2008.

Dragon Ball Z : Tenkaichi Tag Team launched in August 2010 for the PlayStation Portable. The game is the only one in the Budokai Tenkaichi series that ran on a handheld console.

