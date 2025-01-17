Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game's Trailer Reveals January 23 Launch for 1st DLC Pack 'Hero of Justice'

Beast Gohan, Orange Piccolo, Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Cell Max join roster

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a trailer for Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero , the new game in the Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise , and it reveals that the first DLC pack "Hero of Justice" will launch on January 23 with early access for Season Pass holders on January 20:

The "Hero of Justice" DLC pack will feature 11 new characters: Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Cell Max, various forms of Piccolo including Orange Piccolo, and various forms of Gohan including Beast Gohan. The DLC will also include a Red Ribbon Army costume for Piccolo and three custom battles.

The remaining two DLC packs will be themed after the new Dragon Ball Daima anime series. The game is adding Vegeta (Mini) and Glorio as part of its second DLC pack.

The game launched on October 11 for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via. The game has a Premium Collector's Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. These editions allowed customers to play the game three days early.

The first 24 announced characters were Goku, Vegeta, and their various forms and transformations. The roster also includes Gohan at various ages and forms, multiple versions of Future Trunks, Master Roshi, Piccolo, Krillin, Yamcha, Tien, Chiaotzu, Yajirobe, Mr. Satan, Videl, Beerus, Whis, Raditz, Nappa, Saibaman, Frieza and his various forms, Frieza Force Soldier, Cui, Dodoria, Zarbon, Guldo, Recoome, Burter, Jeice, Ginyu, Android 17, Android 18, Android 16, Android 19, Dr. Gero (a.k.a. Android 20), Cell and his various forms, Cell Jr., King Cold, different forms of Buu, Spopovich, Dabura, Cabba, Frost, Hit, Goku Black, Zamasu, Jiren, Toppo, Dyspo, Kakunsa, Ribrianne, Roasie, Anilaza, various versions of Baby, Syn Shenron, Omega Shenron, Pan, Bardock, Broly, Cooler, Android 13, Super Garlic Jr., Dr. Wheelo, Lord Slug, Turles, Bojack, Hirudegarn, Tapion, and Janemba. The game also includes Trunks, Goten, Caulifla, Kale, and various fusions of them and of other characters. With the pre-order character Goku (Mini) from the latest Dragon Ball Daima anime, there is a 182-character roster.

The game features Episode Battle, a single-player mode following eight different characters' perspectives: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, Future Trunks, Frieza, Goku Black, and Jiren. There are choices possibly leading to "what if" scenarios that divert from the original story. Custom Battles allow players to create battles with original scenes that can be uploaded online for others to fight. Within that mode are Bonus Battles, premade scenarios by the developers. In addition to online multiplayer and single-player modes, the game features offline local multiplayer, but limited to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber arena.

