Nicholas Dupree - In Memoriam

Photo courtesy of Sandra Dupree

It's with the heaviest of hearts that I announce the passing of Nicholas Charles Dupree, long-time editorial contributor to ANN, This Week in Anime co-host, and the funniest guy I've ever met. Nick died suddenly on Sunday morning, September 22, at the age of 31, leaving behind an enviable wealth of critical reviews ripe with humor.

Nick started writing for ANN's editorial department in 2017 with his "Everything You Need to Know Before My Hero Academia Comes Back" feature, several years before he took over writing the week-to-week episode reviews. However, it wouldn't be until This Week in Anime launched a month later that the editorial department and ANN readers would get a front-row seat to Nick's biting humor.

TWIA has had rotating hosts over its seven-year run, but Nicholas and Steve Jones have been mainstays since its inception.

"For seven years, Nick and I joked, commiserated, riffed, and shot the breeze about so much shit (good and bad) for This Week in Anime. I can't believe it went on that long, and I can't believe it won't go on longer," Steve shared. "He was funny, insightful, and just a great guy to write with and talk to. It was a job, yes, but his personal touch always turned it into a joy. He was TWIA's wry and stalwart anchor, and he was a good friend. I miss you, Nick."

His contributions to the critical anime space can't be overstated, and he was, in many ways, a reviewer's favorite reviewer. He was effortlessly hilarious when shackled to a less-than-desirable assignment. His EX-ARM reviews took the edge off what was otherwise a disaster in media creation. They also were inadvertently prophetic. Fellow ANN editorial contributor Coop Bicknell, a professed Macross fan himself, was duped by one of Nick's jokes in 2021.

"I'll always remember how Nick got me with an EX-ARM review. I was in the middle of recording a Macross podcast, and someone sent us an article claiming that 'CRUNCHYROLL HAS ALL OF MACROSS ,'" Bicknell wrote. "I was thrown off by 'Alan Smithee' in the fake press release included in the review, but I still reached out to the ANN crew for clarification. I'd been duped, but I couldn't help but have a good laugh at the whole thing. I still remember Lynzee saying something to the effect of, 'If we get news like this, it won't be with this GIF of Basara eating a leaf.'"

"Lo and behold, it actually happened a few months later. And I guess Crunchyroll does have a lot of Macross now, given the Right Stuf purchase. He was oddly prophetic, wasn't he? Nick included a little informal guide to the entire series in that EX-ARM review, and I'm heartbroken to know he won't be writing an official release guide now. Rest in peace, Nick. I'll pour one out for you in front of Reina and the rest of the Delta Flight."

His humor was always accompanied by sincerity. Nick used his platform as a writer on Anime News Network and social media to share his empathy and compassion for people from all walks of life. He regularly advocated for racial and social justice causes, including support for the LGBTQ+ community. A recent example is his review work on this season's Senpai is an Otokonoko , his careful consideration while discussing Sasaki and Miyano , and contemplating additional perspectives even for more comedic fare like Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout . Nicholas infused his criticism with the bravery of vulnerability in a public space where folks won't hesitate to eat you alive.

Nick's passions evidenced a broad spectrum of interests. He was just as likely to turn your ear about Love Live! and Macross as football season drama, wrestling, or indie progressive rock bands. Nick would unabashedly share his enthusiasm for Shonen Jump manga and traditional magical girl fare, and his fluency in discussing music in technical and emotional terms was unsurpassed on ANN's team. Many of us discovered new bands in a plethora of genres based solely on his seal of approval.

Nicholas with lead singer Dan 'Soupy' Campbell of his favorite band, The Wonder Years (July 2024)

Nick's presence online garnered him a lot of fans thanks to his "shitposting," yet another facet of his witticisms. He is probably best known for a tweet criticizing skepticism around transgender characters that took off following the Bridget news from Guilty Gear . It continues to be shared across social media whenever another relevant situation crops up. He was a troublemaker in the best sense, including hassling me to keep me on my toes.

Former ANN editorial writer Faye Hopper shared, "Nick always greatly impressed me. He was so funny. He had a wry, creative, undeniable sense of humor that was part and parcel with a really lucid view of the world, of others. You saw that in his Twitter presence, you saw that in his articles and his criticism, you saw that in the simple fact of his carriage and his interface with people. I'll always remember that, when I went on the Anime Feminist podcast to talk about Shonen Jump , he was someone I shouted out both times I was because he was just that indelibly clever, that cutting."

"He and I didn't share the exact same taste, or opinions, but no one does, and I always admired how much he repped for the things he loved, be it Shonen Jump or Macross or just the simple exigencies of his kindness and his clear-eyed, canny assessments of everything from why an anime sucked to complex political situations to interpersonal conflict. It feels unreal, not to mention deeply unfair, that he's gone. I miss him already. I hope he knows how loved he was, how treasured his presence and his ingenious creative spark were by all of us."

Nicholas is survived by his mother, Sandra Dupree, and his grandfather, Charles. Nick spoke fondly of his North Carolinian upbringing to friends and, in his reviews, shared his experiences growing up in a Pagan household and hanging out in graveyards. His interest in magick (and tongue-in-cheek spell-casting threats) led to his reviews of The Ancient Magus' Bride .

"It's just been the two of us for 31 years; he was such a good writer. I just want everyone to know how much I appreciate all of the kind words they've shared online," Ms. Dupree said.

As of this writing, Ms.Dupree launched a GoFundMe campaign to help alleviate the financial burden of Nicholas' sudden passing. The campaign met its goal within a matter of hours and will continue to accept donations until September 27. His mother plans to hold an online memorial service at a later date so that "his friends from around the world can join."

I would like to close out the article by offering additional words from Nicholas' friends and colleagues.