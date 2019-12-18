We Never Learn: BOKUBEN Gets Deep Sea Adventure Board Game Variant

The characters of We Never Learn: BOKUBEN are...going deep-sea diving for treasure? Well, not quite. The anime series is getting its own variant of the Deep Sea Adventure (Kaiteitanken) board game by Jun Sasaki and Goro Sasaki. The original game uses dice, character pieces, and treasure chips to send players on a diving adventure where they must weigh the risk of low oxygen in favor of high rewards.

The characters of BOKUBEN are seen playing the game in episode seven. A collaboration edition that includes the original game with cut scene artwork from the television anime and stickers to turn player pieces into the characters will be released on December 22 for 2,750 yen.

If you're interested in the board game, Oink Games has a how-to-play video and sells the game with English instructions on Amazon .

The second season of We Never Learn: BOKUBEN premiered on October 5. HIDIVE , Crunchyroll , and Funimation are all streaming the series as it airs in Japan. The story follows Yuiga, a student who is aiming for a scholarship because he comes from a poor family. His school gives him a condition: he can have a recommendation for a scholarship if he tutors his two beautiful classmates to help them get into the schools of their choice. Ogata may be a science genius and Furuhashi a literature prodigy — but Ogata is aiming for a liberal arts school and Furuhashi is aiming for a science school. And they're both clueless outside their fields of expertise.

Tsutsui launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2017. Viz Media publishes the manga in English.

Comic Natalie