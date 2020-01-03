AnimeJapan 2020 Key Visual Unveils Traditional Japan Theme

Convention will run from March 21-24 at Tokyo Big Sight

Last year, AnimeJapan had a "rock" theme, dressing up various anime characters as hip and modern band members. This year, however, the theme is traditional Japan. The key visual reflects this by showing a number (although not all) characters in kimono or hakama outfits.

AnimeJapan 2020 will be the first AnimeJapan convention of the new Reiwa era in Japan. The "wa" in Reiwa is the theme for this year's convention. The word means peace or harmony, but it can also refer to Japan itself.

The AnimeJapan convention will hold public days on March 21-22 on Saturday and Sunday, while the business days will be held on March 23-24 on Monday and Tuesday. As with previous years, the venue will be Tokyo Big Sight. The public days drew 146,500 attendees across two days in March 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie