Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 to Include Fan-Submitted Gunpla Designs

The Gundam Breaker Mobile smartphone app opened submissions for a Gunpla build design contest on Thursday. The winning entry will be hand-picked by Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE series director Shinya Watada , and may appear in the anime's upcoming second season in April.

To enter the contest, you simply need to create a design for a Gunpla through the Gundam Breaker Mobile app, and then submit the design to Twitter. Submissions will be open until March 31. For more information on how to submit, check the contest's official website.

From February onward, the app will hold monthly competitions for Gunpla design. Mecha designer Kanetake Ebigawa will pick the winner and honorary mentions in February, while producer Takuya Okamoto will be the judge in March.

Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers , with a new version of the "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online" (GBN) game, and new Divers. Shinya Watada is returning from Gundam Build Divers to direct the new anime at Sunrise Beyond .

Source: Gundam.Info