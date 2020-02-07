Yuuki Kaji Lands First Live-Action Starring Role in Sci-Fi Romcom Pipuru

Newlywed voice actor Yuuki Kaji is getting his break into the live-action television business with a lead role in an upcoming drama on WOWOW . Kaji will appear in his first lead live-action role in the sci-fi series Pipuru: AI to Kekkon Seikatsu Hajimemashita (People: AI and Married Life Has Begun) in May. Kaji plays a man who marries an artificial intelligence.

The drama series is set in Kyoto in the year 2030 and looks at a new form of "love." Businessman Kenichi Tsumiki ( Yuuki Kaji ) marries a humanoid AI, Pipuru, after failing to secure a relationship with a fellow employee and long-time crush. He brings his new bride home only to be rejected on his wedding night. He brings the AI to its developer, the cold researcher Kaede MIyama and discovers there's a problem in Pipuru's settings but it can't be changed.

The series will be directed by Mai Sakai and Yusuke Taki with scripts written by Kazuhisa Kodera.

The series is based on the sci-fi story by Mariru Harada. Harada serialized Pipuru in Da Vinci magazine from the November 2018 to March 2019 issue. The story was adapted into the web audio drama Mimi de Tanoshimu Shōsetsu 'Pipuru' (Pipuru: A Novel to Enjoy with Your Ears) with character designs by anohana and your name. 's Masayoshi Tanaka . Yuuki Kaji also appeared in the web drama and received a great response, leading to the offer of the starring role for the television version.

Harada, a writer and model, garnered attention for her book Nietzsche ga Kyōto ni Yattekite 17-sai no Watashi ni Tetsugaku no koto Oshiete Kureta after it won the Kyoto Literary Prize in 2017.

Source: WOWOW via Otakomu