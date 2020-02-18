Live-Action Program Explores Zombie Land Saga Tourist Spots

The Zombie Land Saga anime has helped introduce its namesake prefecture and even got Saga's own governor on board. Next week, a live-action program will air on TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting to reacquaint fans with the real landmarks from the anime.

London Atsushi's Zombie Land Saga Holy Land Pilgrimage Tour will star Atsushi Tamura from the comedy duo London Boots Ichi-gō Ni-gō, actor Hideki Morimoto, and TVQ announcer Kana Yamazaki. Zombie Land Saga voice actress Kaede Hondo (Sakura Minamoto) will narrate the program.

Tamura, Morimoto, and Yamazaki will visit at least five different places in Karatsu and Imari. They'll tour Karatsu Station Square's Red Lion statue, the nearby Karatsu City Furusato Hall Arpino, the former Mitsubishi Gōshi Kaisha Karatsu Branch Honkan building where the characters live during the series before heading to Imari. The nearby town is home to the Drive-In Tori Imari restaurant that the idols promoted in commercial. Finally, the tour will end at the Saga Castle History Museum.

Fans can also explore a comprehensive website highlighting the anime's real-life locations.

London Atsushi's Zombie Land Saga Holy Land Pilgrimage Tour will premiere at 4:00pm JT on February 24.

The Zombie Land Saga anime premiered on October 4. The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history. The series is getting a sequel titled Zombie Land Saga Revenge.

Source: Comic Natalie