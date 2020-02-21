Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song Counts Down to Release with 100 Illustrations

Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy has been counting down to its March 28 release in Japan with daily illustrations for 100 days. The illustrations include CGs from the original Fate/stay night visual novel, anime character visuals, and key art. Each illustration has been posted on the Fate/stay night anime's official Twitter account.

Some of the recently released illustrations are below:

The full list of illustrations can be viewed on the Fate/stay night anime's official website.

The first film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million). The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019.

Tomonori Sudō ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Fate/Zero animation director) is directing the films, and ufotable is animating the work. Yuki Kajiura ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works theme song composer, Fate/Zero music and theme song composer) is composing the music. Takahiro Miura is providing the storyboards.