Interest
Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song Counts Down to Release with 100 Illustrations
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song, the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy has been counting down to its March 28 release in Japan with daily illustrations for 100 days. The illustrations include CGs from the original Fate/stay night visual novel, anime character visuals, and key art. Each illustration has been posted on the Fate/stay night anime's official Twitter account.
Some of the recently released illustrations are below:
【37/100 PIECES】— Fate/stay night (@Fate_SN_Anime) February 20, 2020
劇場版「Fate/stay night [HF]」最終章公開カウントダウン!https://t.co/HKZvSRBTyD
第3弾キービジュアル紹介動画公開中!https://t.co/dR64DqMxXF
最終章は3月28日(土)公開です!#fate_sn_anime pic.twitter.com/OXHjPz6H2n
【38/100 PIECES】— Fate/stay night (@Fate_SN_Anime) February 19, 2020
劇場版「Fate/stay night [HF]」最終章公開カウントダウン!https://t.co/HKZvSRBTyD
第3弾キービジュアル紹介動画公開中!https://t.co/dR64DqMxXF
最終章は3月28日(土)公開です!#fate_sn_anime pic.twitter.com/Of9Gg8ZbO6
【39/100 PIECES】— Fate/stay night (@Fate_SN_Anime) February 18, 2020
劇場版「Fate/stay night [HF]」最終章公開カウントダウン!https://t.co/HKZvSRTuqb
第3弾キービジュアル紹介動画公開中!https://t.co/dR64DquWz5
最終章は3月28日(土)公開です!#fate_sn_anime pic.twitter.com/uyU4ZfRb3A
【40/100 PIECES】— Fate/stay night (@Fate_SN_Anime) February 17, 2020
劇場版「Fate/stay night [HF]」最終章公開カウントダウン!https://t.co/HKZvSRBTyD
第3弾キービジュアル紹介動画公開中!https://t.co/dR64DqMxXF
最終章は3月28日(土)公開です!#fate_sn_anime pic.twitter.com/RcU0UUdXqt
The full list of illustrations can be viewed on the Fate/stay night anime's official website.
The first film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower, opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million). The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly, opened in January 2019.
Tomonori Sudō (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero animation director) is directing the films, and ufotable is animating the work. Yuki Kajiura (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works theme song composer, Fate/Zero music and theme song composer) is composing the music. Takahiro Miura is providing the storyboards.
Source: Fate/stay night anime's official website