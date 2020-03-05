Interest
Made in Abyss Creator Shows Off His Work Space in YouTube Interview
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Made in Abyss creator Akihito Tsukushi recently invited manga YouTuber Otoreko into his home and work space for a detailed video interview. Not only does Tsukushi show off the Mac Computer and Wacom tablet that he uses to draw the manga, he also showed off the more unusual paraphernalia in his home like the torso of a young girl that he uses for drawing reference. He said that he collects items like toothbrushes and schoolbags in order to properly depict a girl living at home.
The main interview videos also delve into Tsukushi's influences and history as a manga creator. He started his career as a game designer and illustrator before pivoting to manga in 2012. He cited Jiro Taniguchi's manga adaptation of The Summit of the Gods and Hayao Miyazaki's The Journey of Shuna as huge influences. Masakazu Ishiguro's And Yet the Town Moves was also formative when it came to Tsukushi's understanding of manga-style paneling. He also cited the non-fiction books Catharthis Plan by Takashi Kisaki and Hito wo Hikitsukeru Gijitsu (Techniques for Attracting People) by Kazuo Koike for influencing his narrative and character writing.
Tsukushi launched the Made in Abyss manga on Takeshobo's Web Comic Gamma website in 2012. The manga is licensed in English by Seven Seas Entertainment. A 13-episode television anime series premiered in 2017, and a sequel film Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul film opened in Japan on January 17. The franchise is getting a sequel project.
[Via Otakomu]